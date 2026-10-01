'India is proud': Modi, Netanyahu hail Capt Machchhar

08:25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday hailed Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his bravery after he was injured while allegedly fighting off his co-pilot, who attempted to crash a flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv.

Flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, issued emergency signals before being diverted to Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.





Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft first transmitted the emergency code 7700 and subsequently code 7500, indicating unlawful interference.

Israeli authorities scrambled fighter jets after the 7500 signal, amid fears of a possible hijacking.





The flight was later diverted to Saudi Arabia, where the pilots were taken to hospital and the alleged attacker was detained for questioning.

Capt Machchhar is an experienced commercial pilot who has flown Boeing 737 aircraft for more than 13 years.





Before joining flydubai, he spent 11 years with Indian airline SpiceJet, where he served as a line training captain. His profile lists around 9,750 hours of flying experience.

Modi called Machchhar a 'hero', saying his courage helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy.'Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy. India is proud of Captain Machchhar,' Modi said in a post on X, while praying for his speedy recovery and good health.Netanyahu also praised Capt Machchhar for his 'extraordinary bravery', saying the Indian pilot continued to resist after being stabbed and seriously injured and managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to overpower the attacker.According to Netanyahu, the incident prevented a catastrophe and saved the lives of 174 people aboard the flight, including Israeli citizens and other nationals.The Indian Embassy in Riyadh said Capt Machchhar was receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Tabuk and was in stable condition. The embassy said it was in touch with his family and Saudi authorities and would extend all possible assistance.The incident has prompted Israel to announce tighter security checks for pilots operating flights into the country, with authorities continuing to investigate the circumstances of the cockpit altercation.The passengers were later flown back to Israel on a rescue flight, which landed at Ben Gurion International Airport. --