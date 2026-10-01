Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Hrithik-Saba Celebrate 5 Years Of Dating!

Thu, 01 October 2026
Share:
17:21
Hrithik Roshan. Photo courtesy, @hrithikroshan
Hrithik Roshan. Photo courtesy, @hrithikroshan
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad complete five years of dating, and the superstar made the announcement on social media with a beautiful assortment of pictures.

Hrithik captioned the pictures; 'It's our birthday. Happy 5th my love.'

The news of Hrithik and Saba dating each other first got out when they were spotted at a Japanese restaurant in 2022. 

Since then, they have often been spotted together, even going out with Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her beau, Arslan Goni.

Hrithik was married to Sussanne for 14 years before getting divorced in 2014.

They have two sons, Hridaan and Hrehaan.

REDIFF MOVIES

TOP STORIES

LIVE! UAE begins probe into Dubai-Tel Aviv flydubai flight incident
LIVE! UAE begins probe into Dubai-Tel Aviv flydubai flight incident

Capt Machchhar stable, being treated at Saudi hospital
Capt Machchhar stable, being treated at Saudi hospital

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar is in stable condition in Saudi Arabia after being seriously injured while preventing his co-pilot from crashing a Flydubai flight. He was stabbed during the incident, but managed to alert others,...

Fighter jets were called in for rescue: Israeli envoy
Fighter jets were called in for rescue: Israeli envoy

Israeli envoy Reuven Azar praised Indian Captain Smit Machchhar for foiling an alleged co-pilot's attempt to crash a flydubai plane en route to Tel Aviv. Azar detailed Israel's immediate response, including scrambling fighter jets, and...

Asian Games: Greco-Roman wrestler Nitesh Siwach bags silver
Asian Games: Greco-Roman wrestler Nitesh Siwach bags silver

Indian wrestler Nitesh Siwach secured a silver medal in the Greco Roman style at the Asian Games in Nagoya, after being defeated 0-4 by Japan's Yuri Nakazato in the final.

India vs Pakistan Asiad final: Will there be a handshake?
India vs Pakistan Asiad final: Will there be a handshake?

The Indian cricket team faces a dilemma regarding shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts in the Asian Games final, a practice they have avoided in recent Asia Cup and ICC events since 'Operation Sindoor' last year.