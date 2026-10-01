Hrithik-Saba Celebrate 5 Years Of Dating!

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Hrithik Roshan. Photo courtesy, @hrithikroshan





Since then, they have often been spotted together, even going out with Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her beau, Arslan Goni.



Hrithik was married to Sussanne for 14 years before getting divorced in 2014.





They have two sons, Hridaan and Hrehaan.



REDIFF MOVIES

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad complete five years of dating, and the superstar made the announcement on social media with a beautiful assortment of pictures.Hrithik captioned the pictures; 'It's our birthday. Happy 5th my love.'The news of Hrithik and Saba dating each other first got out when they were spotted at a Japanese restaurant in 2022.