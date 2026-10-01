Hrithik-Saba Celebrate 5 Years Of Dating!

Hrithik Roshan. Photo courtesy, @hrithikroshan
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad complete five years of dating, and the superstar made the announcement on social media with a beautiful assortment of pictures.
Hrithik captioned the pictures; 'It's our birthday. Happy 5th my love.'
The news of Hrithik and Saba dating each other first got out when they were spotted at a Japanese restaurant in 2022.
Since then, they have often been spotted together, even going out with Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her beau, Arslan Goni.
Hrithik was married to Sussanne for 14 years before getting divorced in 2014.
They have two sons, Hridaan and Hrehaan.
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