How India Struck Multiple Terror Camps In PoK

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Kindly note the image has been published only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo





'On two feet or on somebody's back, every soldier had to return,' says Lieutenant General D S Hooda, the highest ranking officer in-charge of planning and executing the surgical strikes in 2016.





'The Line of Control is perhaps the most heavily guarded border in the world. The terrorist camps were behind the main Pakistani defence line. These defences had to be crossed twice, while going in and returning.





Ten years after Indian soldiers crossed the Line of Control to conduct surgical strikes on Pakistani terror camps after the Uri attack, the general looks back at that daring secret operation which he followed on a screen in his HQ in Udhampur.





In an interview to Rediff, he give out some of the behind the scenes incidents of the dangerous life and death mission -- for example, the officer who was injured when a branch of a tree went right through his cheek during a reconnaissance.





He refused treatment at a hospital and still participated in the operation.





Another young officer whose birthday was on 29 September, and the soldiers sang Happy Birthday loudly just before they started the attack on the terrorist camp.





Read more about our brave Indian soldiers here:





— REDIFF NEWS