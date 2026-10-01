Hero pilot's chaddi buddy says 'he always had presence of mind'

10:42





"He was very calm and composed from day one. He was the most "sorted out" kind of kid in our housing society," said Gandhi, who lives in the same building as the pilot's family in Mumbai.



"When we first heard the news, we were all shocked. First of all, we did not realise that he is our Smit. We now hear that he has been operated upon and is doing good," the pilot's friend said.



"We have not heard any other news from his family. They are not here. Everyone is staying in Dubai," said Gandhi, who recalled playing cricket with Smit in childhood as his neighbour.



Calling the pilot a hero, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that despite being wounded, Machchhar fought back and managed to prevent a 9/11-type disaster.



"Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO," wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X. "In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others." He added, "India is proud of Captain Machchhar." PTI

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, hailed as a hero for fighting off the co-pilot trying to crash a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, had displayed presence of mind even as a young boy, according to his childhood friend Prateek Gandhi.