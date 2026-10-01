Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Hero pilot's chaddi buddy says 'he always had presence of mind'

Thu, 01 October 2026
Share:
10:42
image
Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, hailed as a hero for fighting off the co-pilot trying to crash a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, had displayed presence of mind even as a young boy, according to his childhood friend Prateek Gandhi.

"He was very calm and composed from day one. He was the most "sorted out" kind of kid in our housing society," said Gandhi, who lives in the same building as the pilot's family in Mumbai.

"When we first heard the news, we were all shocked. First of all, we did not realise that he is our Smit. We now hear that he has been operated upon and is doing good," the pilot's friend said.

"We have not heard any other news from his family. They are not here. Everyone is staying in Dubai," said Gandhi, who recalled playing cricket with Smit in childhood as his neighbour.

Calling the pilot a hero, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that despite being wounded, Machchhar fought back and managed to prevent a 9/11-type disaster.

"Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO," wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X. "In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others." He added, "India is proud of Captain Machchhar." PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! PM speaks to to Pilot Machchhar's family
LIVE! PM speaks to to Pilot Machchhar's family

Flyers recall how Indian pilot fought back despite stabbing
Flyers recall how Indian pilot fought back despite stabbing

An Indian pilot and several passengers are being hailed as heroes after thwarting a co-pilot's alleged attempt to crash a flydubai flight en route to Tel Aviv. The incident involved a mid-air struggle, a rapid descent, and an emergency...

Modi, Bibi hail Capt Machchhar for saving Flydubai jet
Modi, Bibi hail Capt Machchhar for saving Flydubai jet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have lauded Indian pilot Smit Machchhar as a hero for thwarting an alleged attempt to crash a flydubai flight, saving 174 lives. Machchhar, despite being...

He was always most 'sorted out': Capt Machchhar's friend
He was always most 'sorted out': Capt Machchhar's friend

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar is being hailed as a hero for his quick thinking and bravery in preventing a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv from crashing. Despite being injured, Machchhar reportedly fought off a co-pilot...

Asian Games Cricket: Dube falls to stunning catch
Asian Games Cricket: Dube falls to stunning catch