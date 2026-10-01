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Gujarat announces state award for pilot Machchhar

Thu, 01 October 2026
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The Gujarat government on Thursday announced that Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, who thwarted his co-pilot's alleged attempt to crash a Flydubai flight despite being stabbed, will be awarded the 'Visisht Gujarat Garima Award' for his indomitable bravery.

Captain Machchhar, who is being treated in Saudi Arabia, is being hailed for his heroic act that saved several lives, drawing high praise from all sections of society.

A special prayer has also been organised at the famous Somnath temple for his speedy recovery.

"The courage of Captain Smit Machchhar, the pilot of the flight headed to Israel, is being saluted by the entire world today. Despite being drenched in blood due to the attack, he displayed indomitable bravery to save the lives of 174 passengers-a feat that is profoundly inspiring and commendable," Patel said in a post on X.

"This valiant son of Gujarat has brought glory to the state of Gujarat and the nation across the globe through his heroism. The Gujarati spirit flowing in his veins fills us all with immense pride," he further said.

To honour his extraordinary act of bravery and humanity, the state will bestow the 'Visisht Gujarat Garima Award' upon Captain Smit Machchhar, Patel announced.

"The entire state is praying for his swift recovery. The empathy and prayers of the nation's citizens are with him," he said. -- PTI

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