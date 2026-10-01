Govt cuts diesel, ATF export levies from October 1

10:31

The Central Government has cut export levies on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for the second consecutive fortnight, with the duty on diesel lowered to Rs 16 per litre and that on ATF to Rs 10.5 per litre from October 1, according to notifications issued by the Ministry of Finance.



The diesel export levy has been reduced by Rs 4 per litre from the Rs 20 per litre rate applicable during the previous fortnight, while the ATF levy has been cut by Rs 4.5 per litre from Rs 15 per litre. The levy on petrol remains unchanged at Rs 0.5 per litre.



Since September 1, the diesel export levy has been cut by Rs 9 per litre to Rs 16 per litre, while the ATF levy has been reduced by Rs 8.5 per litre to Rs 10.5 per litre.



The latest notifications amend the government's March 26 notifications governing the export levies. The revised rates will take effect from October 1, 2026.