Game Of Thrones Movie Will Release Onâ€¦.

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Jon Snow. Kind courtesy Game of Thrones

The acclaimed OTT series Game Of Thrones is now a movie.



Game Of Thrones: Aegon's Conquest will release on June 6, 2029.



The film will apparently go back nearly 300 years before the events of Game Of Thrones to follow Aegon I Targaryen's conquest of Westerors, his unification of the kingdoms and the establishment of the Targaryen rule from the Iron Throne.



Game Of Thrones captivated audiences when it ran from 2011 to 2019, running into eight seasons on OTT.



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