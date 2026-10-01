Foreign investors pull out $2 bn over 2 days

16:43

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com





-- Rediff News

Foreign investors have pulled out $ 2 billion, or over Rs 20,000 crore, from Indian equities in the last two trading sessions as the Nifty and Sensex headed for an eighth straight weekly fall, their first since 2001.According to a report in, foreign investors sold Indian equities worth $1.06 billion on Wednesday, while the exchange data showed FIIs selling of Rs 10,148.41 crore on the same day.Their selling over the previous five sessions stood at about $3.6 billion,taking their year-to-date selling to a record $27.8 billion.However, a report insaid that during the same period, foreign investors also bought into India's growing IPO story, pouring in over Rs 55,000 crore into the primary market during the same time periodThe report said that foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have remained relentless sellers in secondary markets, offloading a record Rs 3 lakh crore in 2026 so far.