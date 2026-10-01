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Five arrested for abducting, gang-raping woman in Keralam

Thu, 01 October 2026
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The police have arrested five persons who allegedly abducted a woman, who had checked into a lodge here with her male friend, and gang-raped her after posing as cops, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on September 22, when the man from Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu and the woman from Nilambur in Keralam had checked into the lodge near the KSRTC bus stand.

A five-member gang allegedly assaulted the man, leaving him with broken arms and legs before abandoning him outside a hospital near Tiruppur, the police said. -- PTI

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