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Display recharge plans, special tariff vouchers on websites, mobile apps: Trai to telcos

Thu, 01 October 2026
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Telecom regulator Trai has asked mobile service providers to prominently display mandatory recharge plans and special tariff vouchers on their websites, mobile apps and exclusive points of sale, according to an official order published on Thursday.

The direction came after consumer complaints, and the regulator verified that the telecom operators had placed plans on their websites and apps in a manner that they were not easily visible. 

"...the Authority...hereby directs all telecom service providers to...provide a separate and clearly visible tab or section titled "TRAI-Mandated Packs" containing different types of TRAI mandated vouchers, which shall be visible as the first tab on the prepaid recharge section on the websites and mobile applications of the service providers and shall also be prominently displayed on their other exclusive points of sale," the order said. -- PTI

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