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Dipke insulted Shivaji Maharaj with social media post: Nitesh Rane

Thu, 01 October 2026
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Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane on Thursday claimed Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijit Dipke insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by showing cockroaches beneath the warrior-king's statue in a post related to the outfit's agitation.

Speaking to reporters here, Rane said Dipke's post on X showed a statue of Shivaji Maharaj with cockroaches beneath it.

"Do they want to insult our Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the name of this 'Cockroach Janata Party' agitation? Dipke showed a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and depicted cockroaches beneath it. That means he depicted the Mavalas who stood shoulder to shoulder with Shivaji Maharaj to fight for Swarajya as cockroaches," Rane claimed.

Rane said his objection was not to Dipke or Saurav Das, but to what he described as attempts to support people such as jailed activist Umar Khalid and "anti-national forces" who sought to tarnish India's reputation, question democracy or introduce Sharia law.

"In a democracy, everyone has the right to agitate, but if anyone tries to make Umar Khalid a hero in the process, we will not tolerate it," he said. -- PTI

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