'Did not realise he is our Smit!': Friends, neighbours hail pilot

14:03

Accolades poured in on Thursday for Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who fought off a co-pilot trying to crash a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv and saved several lives despite being stabbed.



His childhood friend, neighbours from the Mumbai building where he lived until a few years ago, and politicians were among those who hailed Machchhar as a hero and praised his courage.



They also prayed for the speedy recovery of the pilot, who is currently being treated at a hospital in Saudi Arabia and has received high praise nationally and globally, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.



Machchhar's childhood friend Prateek Gandhi said he had displayed presence of mind even as a young boy.



"He was very calm and composed from day one. He was the most "sorted out" kind of kid in our housing society," said Gandhi, who lives in the same building as the pilot's family.



"When we first heard the news, we were all shocked. First of all, we did not realise that he is our Smit. We now hear that he has been operated upon and is doing good," Gandhi said, recalling playing cricket with the pilot in childhood.



Janit Shah, a urologist and a neighbour of the pilot's family in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, said Machchhar was able to avert a tragedy because of "muscle memory" even after being stabbed.



"Smit is a really nice person, a kind-hearted one and a very mature person," he said.



The doctor said Machchhar is very good at quick decisions. He has been training pilots and has an academy of his own, and that his "muscle memory" might have helped him handle the situation even after being stabbed and save lives.



Several residents of Swastik Heights in Ghatkopar, where the pilot's parents live, said that they were proud of him and were praying for his speedy recovery.



Ashok Makwana, chairman of the housing society, and Laxmikant Joshi, both close friends of Machchhar's father Upendra, said they have been providing support to the family. The two said they remained with the family throughout Wednesday following the incident.



The building residents said they planned to give Machchhar a grand welcome and celebrate his return after his recovery.



One of the neighbours said the pilot's actions had helped protect the lives of nearly 180 persons on board the plane and described his response during the incident as an act of great courage. "He risked his own life to save them," the neighbour said.



He said Machchhar's family was deeply worried about his condition but was also proud of his actions. "They have gone there. When we get the news about his condition, we will also be happy with them," he said.



The neighbours also recalled how they helped Machchhar's family leave for the airport after learning about the incident.



"We immediately went to their house. We helped take their bags downstairs. We put them in the car and sent them off," another neighbour said.



He said a local resident, Akshay Doshi, drove the family to the airport.



"Everyone is very proud of Smit for what he has done. But until we get a message from there about how he is, we are still tense about his condition," the neighbour said.



Another neighbour said the community was praying for his recovery.



"All the strength to him. I am really praying for him and his family, especially his mother, father and brother. It is really nerve-wracking. We are praying that his reports become normal," the neighbour said.



Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised Captain Machchhar as a "true hero" for saving lives despite sustaining serious injuries.



"Despite being ghastly injured, the presence of mind and courage shown by Smit during the flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv is exemplary," the chief minister said in a post on X.



He wished Machchhar a speedy recovery and good health, saying, "You are an inspiration. Maharashtra & India are proud of you." -- PTI