Consult Global Carriers Prior To Navi Mumbai Shift: IATA

11:45

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has asked the ministry of civil aviation (MoCA) to intervene against Mumbai International Airport Ltd's (MIAL) proposal to forcibly shift around one-third of every international airline's international passenger and cargo operations to Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL) from October 1, saying the plan was not developed in consultation with airlines.



The industry group, which has over 370 airline members from 120 nations, said airlines had received communication from MIAL about the proposed transition. Details of the plan were also reported in the media without consulting international airlines, it said.



This had created confusion among airlines and passengers, raising operational, commercial and regulatory concerns. Both MIAL and NMIAL are controlled by the Adani group.



'IATA is fundamentally opposed to forced airline relocations. Any transfer of operations should be voluntary, commercially and operationÂ­ally viable, and supported by a comprehensive operational readiness and airport transfer process (ORAT) -- consulted upon and agreed to by airline stakeholders,' it stated in a letter to MoCA dated September 9.



ORAT is the process through which an airport and its users test and prepare all operations before a major shift.



This had not been properly demonstrated for the proposed move from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai airport, IATA said.



When asked about IATA's letter, an MIAL spokesperson told Business Standard that Terminal 1 at Mumbai Aarport was scheduled for demolition and reconstruction in mid-2025, but the project was deferred as Navi Mumbai Airport was not ready by then.



The redevelopment of Terminal 1 will now begin in January. Airlines "may choose" to shift their flights to Navi Mumbai Airport or "temporarily suspend" them until 2029-2030, when the new terminal is scheduled to be commissioned, the spokesperson added.



IATA in its letter also raised questions about whether Navi Mumbai airport has all the facilities required to handle international airline operations. These include ground handling, aircraft maintenance, catering, cargo facilities, crew transport and accommodation, regulatory approvals and passenger connectivity.



-- Deepak Patel, Business Standard