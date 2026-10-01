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Closely following health condition of Smit Machchhar: MEA

Thu, 01 October 2026
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Captain Smit Machchhar
Captain Smit Machchhar
India on Thursday said it is keeping a close tab on the health of Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot hailed for saving a flydubai flight despite being stabbed by his co-pilot in an alleged attempt to bring down the plane.

Machchhar has been shifted to Abu Dhabi for continued medical care and recovery after he received initial medical treatment in a hospital in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk.

Machchhar was stabbed and seriously injured by his co-pilot in the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, on Wednesday.

The plane carrying 174 people was forced to make an emergency landing in Tabuk in northwest Saudi Arabia.

"We continue to closely follow the health condition of Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian national and the brave pilot of FlyDubai flight FZ 1073," the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

"After receiving initial medical treatment in a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, he has now been shifted to Abu Dhabi for continued medical attention and recovery," it said. -- PTI

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