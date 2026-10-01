Child marriage still legal in 32 US states

12:04

Child marriage is totally illegal and a jailable offence in India





California has outlawed child marriage after Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill that removes an exception that had allowed minors to marry in the state.The law takes effect on 1 January and sets 18 as the minimum age for marriage in California, one of 32 US states where child marriage remains legal in some circumstances.Newsom described the legislation as a "long overdue measure to protect young Californians and minors". He signed it alongside Courtney Stodden, who was 16 when her parents gave permission for her to marry a 50-year-old Hollywood actor.Stodden has since campaigned for an end to child marriage. Welcoming the new law, they described it as a "victory" and said survivors should "never have been expected to carry this burden".