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Child marriage still legal in 32 US states

Thu, 01 October 2026
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12:04
Child marriage is totally illegal and a jailable offence in India
Child marriage is totally illegal and a jailable offence in India
California has outlawed child marriage after Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill that removes an exception that had allowed minors to marry in the state.

The law takes effect on 1 January and sets 18 as the minimum age for marriage in California, one of 32 US states where child marriage remains legal in some circumstances.

Newsom described the legislation as a "long overdue measure to protect young Californians and minors". He signed it alongside Courtney Stodden, who was 16 when her parents gave permission for her to marry a 50-year-old Hollywood actor.

Stodden has since campaigned for an end to child marriage. Welcoming the new law, they described it as a "victory" and said survivors should "never have been expected to carry this burden".

Read more here. 

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