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Capt Machchhar airlifted to Abu Dhabi for advanced treatment

Thu, 01 October 2026
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Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar/ANI on X
Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar/ANI on X
Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian pilot operating flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, is being airlifted to Abu Dhabi for advanced medical care after suffering stab wounds during a violent mid-air cockpit attack by his co-pilot.

Despite being gravely injured, the seasoned aviator unlocked the cockpit door while fighting for his life, allowing crew and passengers to intervene, disarm the attacker, and safely land the aircraft at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia, saving all 174 lives on board.

The attack unfolded en route to Tel Aviv when the co-pilot stabbed Captain Machchhar and attempted to seize control of the Boeing 737. 

Showing extraordinary presence of mind, Machchhar ensured crew access to the flight deck before deteriorating health necessitated an emergency diversion to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Following initial stabilisation at a local hospital, arrangements were made to airlift him to Abu Dhabi for further specialised treatment.

Machchhar brings over 13 years of commercial aviation experience to the cockpit, with nearly 9,750 total flying hours, primarily on Boeing 737 aircraft and previously served 11 years as a Line Training Captain at SpiceJet. -- ANI

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