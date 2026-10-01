Braveheart Indian pilot is in hospital in Saudi Arabia

12:27

Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, Israel Foreign Ministry/Handout via/Reuters

The condition of Smit Machchhar, the brave Indian pilot of Flydubai, is stable and he has been admitted in a hospital in Tabuk city, northwest Saudi Arabia.



Taking on to X, Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia wrote, "Our embassy in Riyadh and consulate in Jeddah have been following the health condition of Mr Smit Machchhar, the brave Indian pilot of Flydubai flight that was diverted to Tabuk today.



"He is admitted in a hospital in Tabuk city in northwest Saudi Arabia and receiving necessary medical attention.



"A full update on his health is awaited but he is reported to be in stable condition. We hope that he recovers from his injuries at the earliest," the statement added.



The embassy concluded post stating that it was in touch with Smit's family and assured them that they will continue to follow up on his health with Saudi authorities and extend all possible assistance for his wellbeing.



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