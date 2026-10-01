Akhilesh Yadav says 'many BJP MLAs' are in touch with him

09:01

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also targeted BJP over the Ram Mandir donation theft case and said a huge economy cannot be built through donation thefts.





"We are aiming for very soon, and the alliance will remain the same as it was before," he said. He was asked when alliance details will be revealed.

Akhilesh Yadav urged people not to put their trust in BJP.





"Do not place your trust in anything the BJP say. The BJP's model of development is rooted in corruption."

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday claimed that many Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs are in touch with his party but there is difficulty in accommodating them.Akhilesh Yadav, who interacted with the media here, also indicated that the party will fight the next year's Uttar Pradesh elections with largely the same allies with which it fought some recent elections.He said the aim is to declare the alliance very soon.There have been talks between the Samajwadi Party and Congress for an alliance for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.On reports that BJP MLAs are in contact with him ahead of the upcoming UP elections 2026, he said, "Many are indeed in contact, but how do we accommodate them? We do not want to make promises only to break them."The remarks have come amid speculation that SP may field a third candidate for the Rajya Sabha biennial elections from Uttar Pradesh.On BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's statement regarding seat-sharing in the INDIA bloc for the UP assembly elections, Akhilesh Yadav spoke positively of his ties. "We are all united in the cause of Uttar Pradesh's development and in putting farmers on the path to prosperity."Samajwadi Party leaders on Wednesday took part in the meeting of the INDIA bloc in the national capital. --