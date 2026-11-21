16:44

Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai on Saturday reiterated his party's stance that the death of a 14-year-old boy in Gorakhpur had no connection with their roadshow, alleging that "vultures of the BJP are doing politics" over the incident.



"What could be more unfortunate than this? The video clearly shows that the incident had no connection with the roadshow. An innocent child has tragically lost his life. We express our condolences to his family and pay tribute to him," Rai told reporters.



He said, "I seek forgiveness from the departed soul that even after your death, the vultures of the BJP are doing politics over the tragedy."



The Ghosi MP also condoled the death of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother, Savitri Devi.



"On my behalf, I also pay tribute to his mother. A mother is a mother. I hope Yogi ji will certainly visit her," he said.



The death of Aryavardhan, the son of a local BJP leader, triggered a political row after he was purportedly hit by an excavator allegedly during a roadshow of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Gorakhpur.



Adityanath had accused the SP workers of running over the boy and assured his family of justice.



Yadav, however, alleged that the chief minister was harassing members of the PDA community following the incident.



Police have arrested five people in connection with the boy's death.