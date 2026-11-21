



Shiv Rawail, who directed YRF's acclaimed series The Railway Men, returns as the showrunner. The series is directed by Ambiecka Pandit and Manan Rawat.



Tunnel Men draws from the spirit and teamwork of the November 2023 crisis at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand. 41 construction workers were trapped underground for 17 days after a section of the tunnel caved in.





The dramatic mission involved engineers, technical experts, and manual rat-hole miners, culminating in the safe extraction of all workers on November 28, 2023.





-- SUBHASH K JHA





The series is inspired by the real-life 2023 Uttarakhand tunnel rescue and marks Tabu's first original Hindi-language streaming series.Tabu's international OTT debut was in