12:00

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An Army personnel, who was travelling back to his place of posting after availing leave, was found dead under suspicious circumstances near the main bus stand in Jammu on Saturday morning, officials said.



The deceased was identified as Sanjeet Singh (31), a resident of Dhar village in Chanderkote area of Ramban district. He was on his way to Gurdaspur, where he was posted, after spending time with his family, the officials said.



They said Singh's body was found lying along BC Road, near the Jammu bus stand, at 5.40 am.



A police party rushed to the scene, and the body of the deceased was shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital for postmortem to ascertain the cause of his death, the officials said.



Singh is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.



Police have started inquest proceedings, and further details are awaited, they said.