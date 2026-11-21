18:43

Pakistan's Federal Minister Masood Malik is in New Delhi for the SCO Civilisation Dialogue

Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Saturday welcomed Pakistan Federal Minister Musadik Malik's visit to New Delhi for a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) event, expressing hope that the multilateral engagement would pave the way for bilateral talks between the two neighbouring countries.



Malik arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the three-day SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, being held from November 20 to 22.



"Well, look, this is a branch of the SCO, so it is a good thing. If there are contacts and talks, we always feel that there should be engagement, and that relations between both countries should improve. We have always wished for that," Farooq told reporters when asked about the Pakistani minister's visit.



The Mirwaiz, a former separatist leader, said that although the current engagement was taking place under a multilateral forum, a process should also begin at the bilateral level.



Asked about alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), Farooq said it was unfortunate that the future of students was being jeopardised.



"Scams after scams are happening, and I believe that the government is somehow becoming completely incompetent, because this is not the first issue," he said.



He said the matter was serious and the government would have to answer for it.



Farooq also expressed concern over the recent seizure of rotten meat in the Valley and called on the government to investigate the matter.



"It is unfortunate that there are people in our society who, just for a few rupees, are selling filthy and contaminated food and drinks to their own people, or are adulterating it. It is regrettable. We feel that this practice must be investigated; whoever is behind it, whichever individuals are behind it, need to be exposed and brought before the court of public opinion," he said.



The Mirwaiz called for a social boycott of those involved and demanded the strictest possible action against them.