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The first part of the two-part cinematic adaptation was released worldwide on November 5.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Saturday demanded that the censor certificate granted to the filmbe revoked and its screening be stopped immediately, accusing its makers of a malicious attempt to glorify the demon king Ravana.Days after the film's release, VHP general secretary Bajrang Lal Bagra expressed outrage over the "distortion" of several facts from the original Ramayana, as narrated by Maharishi Valmiki, inclusion of "fabricated" incidents and deliberate omission of several important characters in the film based on the epic.In a statement, Bagra said the film attempts to promote a political narrative by playing with the religious sentiments of more than one billion Hindu devotees of Lord Ram.He said episodes such as the redemption of Ahalya, the friendship of Nishadraj Guha and the devotion of Kevat, which are integral to the universal character of Lord Ram, have not even been mentioned in the film."Instead, the great mission of Lord Ram to eliminate demons who were enemies of society and obstructed sages and saints in their spiritual practices, yajnas and gurukuls has been portrayed as a personal struggle driven by revenge for the abduction of his wife," he said.Bagra alleged that the film attempts to create a political narrative by glorifying the arrogant Ravana as a liberator of the oppressed.He said Ravana, despite attaining the pinnacle of knowledge, devotion and power, was immoral as he terrorised and oppressed every living being in creation, driven by arrogance. This has been unequivocally described in every version of the Ramayana," he said.The VHP general secretary said the film has deeply hurt the sentiments of millions of Hindus who have deep faith in Lord Ram and the Ramayana, a tradition established over several millennia.He said such distortions of the Ramayana, which establishes moral values and principles governing individual, family, social and political conduct, amount to an attack on the ethical foundations of society."Society will never accept such attempts to play with the sentiments of the Hindu community," he said.The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.