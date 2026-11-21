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Catherine, Britain's Princess of Wales, has shared her "deeply personal" journey of fighting cancer in a new documentary to be released internationally next week, Kensington Palace said on Saturday.



Heal explores life beyond Kate Middleton's diagnosis of an unspecified form of cancer made public in March 2024 and the many ways people find comfort, strength and hope in the face of serious illness, the palace said.



It will premiere on the BBC in the UK next Sunday, before airing internationally via NBCUniversal in the US, Channel 9 in Australia and CTV and Noovo in Canada over the following weeks.



"As she undertakes the National Three Peaks Challenge, climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours in support of the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, the film follows the Princess on a personal journey through some of Britain's most spectacular landscapes," the palace said in a statement.



"Set against the backdrop of the challenge itself, the Princess reflects on her own experience alongside individuals navigating their own health journeys. Together, they explore the profound impact serious illness can have on the whole person, and the people, places and experiences that can help us heal," it stated.



Through the documentary, the 44-year-old senior royal hopes to help others "navigate diagnosis, recovery and life beyond cancer and transform access to holistic cancer care which supports wellbeing, resilience and quality of life during and after diagnosis".



The Princess of Wales returned this week from India following her joint foreign tour with her husband, Prince William, for the 2026 Earthshot Prize in Mumbai and a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.



The future Queen of England is now in remission and shares how "cancer does change you" in her first public discussion around the disease.



"It changes your body, it changes you physically... healing is a journey," she says, in a trailer released ahead of the documentary's premiere.



"But there's a much, much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you... Often it is through pain that we realise that there's a greater beauty that lies beyond that," she shares.



It shows a teary Kate joining others on a similar journey battling cancer.



All funds received through the documentary's distribution around the world will be directed to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity to help people living with and beyond cancer, Kensington Palace said.