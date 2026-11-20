00:20

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to undertake a two-day visit to Odisha from November 24, during which she will inaugurate the Cuttack Bali Jatra, a festival commemorating the state's ancient maritime heritage and culture, officials said on Friday.



Murmu will reach Bhubaneswar on Tuesday afternoon and later visit Cuttack to inaugurate the Bali Jatra (Voyage to Bali).



"The President will arrive at the Silver City Boat Club, from where she will take a boat ride to the Bali Jatra ground on the bank of the Mahanadi river and later join the festival by travelling on a battery-run vehicle," DGP (in-charge) Vinaytosh Mishra said.



Murmu is scheduled to inaugurate the fair on November 24 evening. She will be in Cuttack city from 5 pm to 8.15 pm on that day, officials said.



Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Governor Braj Mohan Ram are also expected to attend the event.



On November 25, she will participate in the National Homoeopathic Scientific Conference at Dr Abhin Chandra Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital. She is scheduled to return to New Delhi later that day.