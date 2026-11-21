10:46

A 20-year-old Pakistani national was arrested in a forward village near the International Border (IB) in Jammu on Saturday after he was seen acting suspicious, officials said.



Awais Raza, a resident of Jaranwali in Pakistan's Punjab province, was apprehended by police near Harapeer bridge in the Arnia sector at around 7.30 am, they said.



No incriminating material was recovered from his possession at the time of his arrest.



Preliminary investigations have established his Pakistani nationality, while security agencies are questioning him to ascertain the circumstances that brought him to the Indian side and how he managed to cross the border fence, they said.