10:45

The police raided an orchestra bar in Maharashtra's Thane district and booked 41 persons, including staff and patrons, for alleged obscene conduct and operating beyond permitted hours, an official said on Saturday.



The raid was conducted around 2 am on November 19 at Mauli Orchestra Bar and Restaurant in the Valgaon area of Bhiwandi taluka, the official said.



Based on a complaint, a case was registered at the Narpoli police station under section 296 (obscene acts and songs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act.



According to the police, bar manager Pravin Nemu Pujari (38) and cashier Pradeep Tukaram Rai (47) allegedly acted in connivance with the five waiters and 34 customers for financial gain, compelling 24 women staff to wear revealing outfits and perform obscene acts.



Pujari and Rai also allegedly kept the establishment open past the permitted deadline and continued serving liquor, the official said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.