08:13

The Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, on Friday visited forward posts in the Poonch and Sunderbani sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) to review the prevailing security situation and assess operational preparedness, the Army said.



During the visit, the Army Commander was briefed on the operational environment, counter-infiltration measures, joint intelligence framework and coordination with other key stakeholders, the Northern Command said on X.



Interacting with troops deployed along the LoC, Lt Gen Sharma commended them for their high morale, professionalism and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation.



He appreciated their resolute efforts in maintaining operational readiness and ensuring the security of the country's borders, the Army said.