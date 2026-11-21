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IMAGE: Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah addresses the United Nations General Assembly in September. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

As part of Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s two-day visit beginning Sunday, India is likely to announce a substantial economic package for its northern neighbor and likely to ink several agreements.

A 52-member business delegation will accompany the Nepal PM and a Nepal-India Business Forum is slated to meet as well.

According to sources, a $2 billion development package, a part of which go into the reconstruction projects in Nepal following the glacial floods in August, is being discussed. If finalised, it could be the largest such one-time package that India has given to any of its neighbours.

The glacial flood in Nepal had left over 1,500 people dead with over 5,200 still missing, over 7,000 homes and several hydroelectric projects damaged.

The two sides are slated to ink pacts on investments in Nepal’s education, health care and hydropower sectors. Other agreements may focus on scaling connectivity, including reciprocal overflight access.

A cross-border weekly train service connecting Nepal’s Janakpur Dham (believed to be the birth place of goddess Sita) with Ayodhya cantonment will be flagged off and an integrated check post in the border town of Banbasa in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district, 50 km from Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district, will be inaugurated.

The Nepal PM will land in New Delhi on Sunday afternoon, and hold delegation level talks with Modi on Monday, leaving for Kathmandu thereafter.

This will be Shah’s first bilateral visit not just to India, but outside of Nepal since his party, the Rastriya Swatantra Party, won a landslide in the general elections.

Modi and the Nepal PM will review the full range of India-Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

-- Archis Mohan, Business Standard