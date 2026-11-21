09:03

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit IIT Kharagpur on Saturday to participate in the platinum jubilee celebrations of the country's first Indian Institute of Technology, unveil a commemorative coin and interact with students, officials said.



Modi is scheduled to arrive at the institute's campus in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district around 9.45 am, they said.



During the visit, the Prime Minister will undertake a walk-through of affordable deep med-tech innovations and last-mile healthcare solutions developed to improve access to medical facilities.



He will interact with students at the institute's auditorium under the initiative '75 Voices for Viksit Bharat', through which students will engage with the Prime Minister, the officials said.



The PM will subsequently unveil a commemorative coin marking 75 years of IIT Kharagpur and address the gathering.



"The Prime Minister will participate in the platinum jubilee celebrations of IIT Kharagpur. He will also interact with 75 students of IIT Kharagpur, symbolising its 75-year journey," a PIB statement said on Friday.