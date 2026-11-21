20:54

The toll in the Manipur liquor tragedy rose to 16 after three more persons died on Saturday, officials said.



Six people have also been arrested for their alleged involvement in supplying spurious liquor, they said.



Around 600 people have been hospitalised since November 18, after they allegedly consumed spurious liquor in Manipur's Chandel district, IGP Themthing Ngahsangva said.



"The cumulative toll from Chandel district is 16. Besides, nearly 600 people were undergoing treatment at various private and government hospitals," he told a press conference here.



The victims and those taken ill hail from the Chakpikarong sub-division and adjoining areas of Chandel district, Ngahsangva said.



"We have arrested six people in connection with the case. We are also trying to trace the origin of the liquor," the IGP said.



"Various teams from the district administration, police, and excise and health departments undertook field visits to Sugnu and Chakpikarong in Chandel, and visited the hospitals where the affected persons were undergoing treatment to assess the situation and coordinate response," Ngahsangva said.



The Manipur government has also constituted a high-level inquiry committee to probe into the incident, a police statement said.



The panel will inquire into the circumstances and sequence of events leading to the deaths and cases of illness, ascertain the source, composition and nature of the suspected liquor, examine the medical circumstances, post-mortem reports as well as identify any administrative lapses, it said.



"The committee shall submit its report to the government within one month," the statement said.



The Manipur Police and excise teams have been placed on high alert, and instructed to undertake inspection drives, seize illegal liquor, and collect samples from points of sale and producing units for laboratory testing, it added.