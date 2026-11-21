18:51

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday accused the Ladakh administration of treating Ladakh like a colony, alleging that decisions were being imposed on its people without their consent and warned that continued alienation of the strategically sensitive border region could have serious consequences for national security.



Addressing a press conference along with Leh Apex Body chairman Chering Dorje Lakruk after he joined the ongoing protest in Leh, Wangchuk said the people of Ladakh were being denied their democratic rights, with the administration pushing ahead with elections despite widespread opposition to their timing and conduct.



"Ladakh has effectively become a colony where the voices of local people carry no weight and decisions are simply imposed on them. How can such a system continue?" Wangchuk, who is also a member of LAB, asked.



Wangchuk urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to intervene, arguing that the treatment of people in Ladakh should be examined from the perspective of national security rather than being left solely to the lieutenant governor's administration or the Ministry of Home Affairs.



"Ladakh has stood with the country during previous wars, and it should continue to do so. Why are such loyal and patriotic people being repeatedly subjected to this treatment?" he said.



Warning against alienating people in a strategically sensitive border region, he said the consequences of imposing decisions on them might not be immediately visible during peacetime but could become significant during a conflict.



"They may not be able to do much in peacetime, but there could be differences in times of war," he said, urging the Centre to ensure that people in Ladakh received the same democratic rights as citizens elsewhere in the country.



The activist called for an inquiry commission under the Union Home Ministry to examine the grievances of local government employees and officers and assess their views on the administration's functioning.



He claimed that even employees belonging to Ladakh were deeply unhappy with the manner in which decisions were being taken.



Wangchuk's remarks came amid continuing protests over Ladakh's political and constitutional demands and the ongoing electoral process.



The activist questioned the decision to hold the Hill Council elections during winter, saying people were not opposed to elections but wanted them conducted in a season that allowed maximum participation.



He alleged that several residents, including students pursuing higher education outside Ladakh, would be unable to participate.



He also raised concerns over the use of the 2018 electoral rolls, claiming that several young voters who had become eligible over the past eight years were missing from the lists.



Citing reports from different villages, Wangchuk alleged large-scale deletions from electoral rolls and said some villages had witnessed a complete boycott.



He referred to Stok and Stakpu, where he claimed not a single vote was cast, and Uley Tokpo, where he alleged the polling station had been removed.



He further alleged that the elections were part of an attempt to sideline the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which have been negotiating with the Centre over Ladakh's demands.