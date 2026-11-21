15:27

A 55-year-old man was killed after a lioness attacked him while he was working at a farm in Rabariaka village of Gujarat's Junagadh district, a forest department official said on Saturday.



The incident took place on Friday evening in Visavadar range of Gir West Forest Division, he added.



"Veljibhai Nagjibhai Dafda, an agricultural labourer, was working at a farm when the lioness attacked him. He sustained grievous injuries to both legs and thighs. He was declared dead by doctors while being shifted to a hospital for treatment," Gir West Deputy Conservator of Forests Prashant Tomar said in a release.



Following the incident, forest officials launched an operation to locate and capture the lioness. Five cages have been placed in and around the area, and a rescue team has been deployed, the release said.



The attack occurred amid the ongoing Lili Parikrama, an annual religious circumambulation around Mount Girnar in the Junagadh district, which began on Saturday and ends on November 24.