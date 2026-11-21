10:59

Lionel Messi/File image

The SIT probing alleged irregularities in efforts to bring the Lionel Messi-led Argentina football team to Keralam has included former Sports Minister V Abdurahiman and two others as accused in the case on Saturday, sources said.



The UDF government on Friday granted permission to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to include Abdurahiman, C Sathyapalan, the former private secretary to the minister, and U Sharafali, the former president of the Kerala State Sports Council, as accused in the case.



SIT, constituted by the UDF government, had earlier registered a case against the sponsoring company and its managing director.



Sources said the three were named as accused after evidence emerged against them following an investigation into the failed bid to bring the Argentina team to the state ahead of this year's FIFA World Cup.



The SIT is expected to file a report in this regard before the magistrate court soon, sources said.



Even though Abdurahiman was interrogated earlier as part of the probe, sources said that a fresh notice will be given to him to appear for further questioning.



After the UDF government came to power, the sports department filed a report with the sports minister, OJ Janeesh, alleging major irregularities in selecting the event sponsor and in making arrangements, including the invitation of the Argentina team to play a friendly match in Kochi.



The investigation also found alleged irregularities in the facilities provided to the company for organising the event, including the handover of the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi, which is owned by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA).



Based on its findings, the sports minister first filed a report to Chief Minister V D Satheesan, recommending a detailed probe by the SIT into the incident.