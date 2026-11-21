17:34

The Thiruparankundram temple in Tamil Nadu. Photograph: ANI/X

The Tamil Nadu government is actively consulting legal experts regarding the Supreme Court verdict on lighting a lamp atop the Thirupparankundram hill on Karthigai Deepam as well as the overall situation, state law Minister R Nirmal Kumar said on Saturday.



Reacting to the SC judgment permitting the lighting of a traditional lamp atop the hill on November 24, the minister told reporters here that the process of conferring with legal experts was underway and that a decision will be announced soon.



"The government will announce the decision soon following the consultations," Nirmal Kumar said.



On November 20, 2026, the Supreme Court, staying the Madras High Court's findings on the Thirupparankundram hill lamp dispute, permitted a limited, one-time lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the Deepathoon (stone pillar) atop the Thirupparankundram hill here, on November 24, under strict conditions.



The court emphasised that this temporary measure does not recognise an established custom, determine essential religious practice, or prejudice final ownership and access rulings.



The minister confirmed that there is an official government directive permitting the lighting of the Deepam (lamp) at the Deepathoon.



"We got the order late in the evening. We are discussing. We will let you know once the decision is made," Kumar replied when asked if the government will ensure the lighting of the lamp or go on an appeal before the court challenging its verdict.



Earlier in the day, Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu told reporters at Chennai Airport that the Apex Court verdict concerning the lighting of lamps on the hilltop is "unacceptable".



"The judgment will create unnecessary confusion," he stressed.



In Chennai, BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagenthran welcomed the verdict, describing it as a "triumph of justice".



Speaking to reporters, Nagenthran criticised the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, questioning why the department meant to protect temples is opposing the religious practice of lamp lighting.