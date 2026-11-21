20:38

Punjab MP and Akali Dal Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh on Saturday attended the cremation of his grandmother amid tight security after he was brought to his native village, Jallupur Khera, for the function on court's directions.



It was an emotional reunion for the family at Singh's residence in Jallupur Khera as he was lodged in a jail in Assam for three and a half years. He was flown from Dibrugarh to New Delhi on Friday and then brought to Amritsar on Saturday.



A large number of people gathered at the cremation venue to have a glimpse of Singh, who acknowledged them by raising his folded hands in the air.



Many people could be seen clicking his pictures on their phones. Some were carrying flags with the Khadoor Sahib MP's face. There was a sizeable police presence at the cremation ground and in and around the village.



Following the cremation, police personnel took Singh in a bulletproof vehicle to the Amritsar airport, from where he was scheduled to be flown back to Assam.



A convoy of police vehicles accompanied him as he travelled from his village to the airport.



A court in Amritsar granted him permission for a three-hour visit to his village to attend his grandmother's cremation.



Videos and pictures appeared on social media showing the Khadoor Sahib MP entering his residence with folded hands. His mother broke down in tears when she saw him after a long time. In a video, Singh could be seen embracing his relatives.



Only select family members were allowed to meet Singh. Police personnel were deployed at his residence when he was brought from the Amritsar airport in a convoy of police vehicles.



Singh later took part in the funeral procession from his residence in a tractor trolley for the last rites of his grandmother at the cremation venue, about 1.50 km from the house. He was accompanied by his mother and other family members and Waris Punjab De leaders, including MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali.



During the funeral procession, many locals could be seen showering flower petals over Singh. At the cremation venue, Singh was also accompanied by his wife, Kirandeep Kaur.



A five-member Punjab Police team on Friday took custody of the 33-year-old MP after he was brought to Delhi from Assam's Dibrugarh jail.



Then he was flown to Amritsar and taken to his residence in Jallupur Khera, where he met his family.



Singh returns to Punjab after more than three and a half years, which he has spent in a jail in connection with an attack on a police station.