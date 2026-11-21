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Photograph: Rediff Archives





FCAs, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies such as the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves.



"There was dollar sale of $1.57 billion and rest is revaluation loss led by gold," said Gaura Sen Gupta, Chief Economist, IDFC First Bank.



Gold reserves declined by $6.18 billion to $98.61 billion during the reported week, while special drawing rights (SDRs) fell by $92 million to $18.52 billion.









The total reserves are now about $80.4 billion below the all-time high of $785.7 billion touched in the week ended September 4, after significant foreign currency inflows through a special concessional swap scheme for diaspora deposits. The previous week's rise had been driven mainly by gold, which gained $2.205 billion.



The rupee was under pressure from rising US Treasury yields during the week. On November 12, it closed 0.37 l per cent lower at 94.04 per dollar. Dealers cited dollar buying by state-run banks ahead of the Consumer Price Index data release.



The Indian unit has depreciated by 3.02 per cent so far in calendar year 2026, whereas, it has appreciated by 2.31 per cent so far in financial year 2026-27.

--Anjali Kumari, Business Standard India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) fell by $32 million to $4.76 billion, the RBI data showed.The total reserves are now about $80.4 billion below the all-time high of $785.7 billion touched in the week ended September 4, after significant foreign currency inflows through a special concessional swap scheme for diaspora deposits. The previous week's rise had been driven mainly by gold, which gained $2.205 billion.The rupee was under pressure from rising US Treasury yields during the week. On November 12, it closed 0.37 l per cent lower at 94.04 per dollar. Dealers cited dollar buying by state-run banks ahead of the Consumer Price Index data release.The Indian unit has depreciated by 3.02 per cent so far in calendar year 2026, whereas, it has appreciated by 2.31 per cent so far in financial year 2026-27.

India's foreign exchange reserves declined by $14.21 billion to $705.34 billion during the week ended November 13, according to the latest data by the Reserve Bank of India.The total reserves stood at $719.55 billion in the previous week ended November 6.Foreign currency assets (FCAs), the largest component of the reserves, declined by $7.90 billion to $583.45 billion during the reported week.