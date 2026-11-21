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IMAGE: US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet with their delegations in Shenzen, November 19, 2026. Photograph: Andres Martinez Casares/Pool/Reuters





--REDIFF NEWS

Human beings will always be involved in military decisions involving artificial intelligence, that is whatandagreed when they met in Shenzen on Thursday, November 19, 2026.Speaking to CNBC, US Treasury Secretarysaid Trump and Xi agreed that 'humans should always be involved in any military decisions that SI makes, and that SI should not be allowed to be autonomous for major military actions' 'Superintelligence' is what Trump (and his officials) call artificial intelligence.Xinhua, the Chinese government news agency, said Xi told Trump that China and the United States should work together to 'prevent security risks associated with AI and ensure that AI remains under human control'.Bessent told CNBC that the US will restrict the sale of advanced AI chips to China and said theaffair was not discussed at the Trump-Xi meeting.