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It also sold 32.5 million units before release, a new record across all platforms, according to a statement.



"We are incredibly humbled by the response from players around the world, and we couldn't be more excited to share this moment with you," Sam Houser, President and Founder of Rockstar Games, said.



Grand Theft Auto VI is available at the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Rockstar Games Store, and global retailers and storefronts.



On Thursday, Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto VI hit the accelerator, ending a 13-year wait for fans, and in its classic high-octane style, unleashed a frenzy of excitement across the global gaming community.



The single-player title has been billed as the year's biggest gaming blockbuster and one of the most eagerly anticipated releases in video game history.



The latest instalment of the Grand Theft Auto franchise brings eager fans back to the fictional Vice City in a sprawling, immersive virtual adventure.



Set in the fictional American state of Leonida, inspired by Florida, GTA VI follows protagonists Jason and Lucia as the pair are pulled into a conspiracy when what looks like an easy score goes wrong.



In the US, the GTA VI mania spilled into workplaces this week, with nearly one in five salaried workers -- according to a survey -- planning to take launch day off.



Fans were clearing their work schedules and excusing themselves from meetings to indulge in marathon gaming sessions.



In India, both console stores list the Standard Edition at Rs 5,999 and the Ultimate Edition at Rs 7,499. The Ultimate Edition includes extra vehicles, weapons, apparel and other exclusive in-game content.

Grand Theft Auto VI has grossed USD 3.79 billion in day-one retail sales, clinching a new record and becoming the biggest entertainment launch in history, Rockstar Games, a label of Take-Two Interactive Software, has said.Grand Theft Auto VI earned a near-perfect score of 99 on Metacritic, a website that combines professional critics' reviews into a single score out of 100, and drew resounding critical acclaim.