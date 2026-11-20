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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned two top bureaucrats of the AAP-led Punjab government, chief secretary K A P Sinha and principal secretary (finance) Krishan Kumar, for questioning in a money laundering case, officials said on Friday.



Sinha has been asked to depose at the central agency's zonal office in Jalandhar on November 26.



Officials also said Kumar received a similar summons for questioning next week under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).



Sinha is a 1992-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer while Kumar is from the 1997 batch.



The probe relates to corruption charges involving alleged irregularities in multiple cases concerning the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) and some linked cases, the officials said.



Assembly elections in Punjab are slated to be held early next year.