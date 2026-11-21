10:02

Delhi's air quality was in the 'poor' category on Saturday, while the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung base weather station settled at 12.2 degrees Celsius, according to official data.



The minimum temperature at Safdarjung was 0.1 degrees below the season's normal, while the Palam station recorded a minimum of 12.5 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees below normal.



Among other weather stations, Lodhi Road recorded a minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees above normal, while the Ridge station registered 13.1 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees below normal.



Ayanagar recorded the lowest minimum temperature among the five stations at 11.5 degrees Celsius, which was 1.2 degrees below normal.



The drop in minimum temperature coincided with worsening air pollution, as Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 278



Out of 57 active stations, 25 across the city registered 'very poor' air, with DTU station recording the highest AQI of 369 at 9.05 am.