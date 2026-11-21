08:09

Citing India's 7 percent GDP growth rate and low interest rates by the central bank (RBI), US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) criticised the American central bank for keeping borrowing costs high, arguing that the US economy could achieve growth of 15 to 20 per cent if interest rates were lowered.





Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump accused the US Federal Reserve of being "very political" and alleged that it raised interest rates whenever America announced strong economic figures, instead of lowering them to support further economic growth.





"Interest rates are too high because we have a very political Fed. I'm not blaming the chairman, but the fact that we have a very political Fed. Whenever we announce good numbers, they raise the interest rates. They do that for a reason. It should be the opposite," Trump said.





He argued that strong economic performance should allow the US to lower interest rates, as better financial figures indicated improved creditworthiness. However, he alleged that the Federal Reserve was following the opposite approach, thereby restricting the country's economic potential.





"We do just the opposite. We do it to destroy the country. When we have these great numbers, you shouldn't keep raising the rates. You should lower rates because we're a better credit. We would have a GDP of 15 or 20 percent, not 4 percent. We'd pay off the debt very rapidly. That's the way it should work. But we do it in reverse," he said.