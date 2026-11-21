13:16

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A man allegedly broke into a locked house in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj to steal valuables but ended up falling asleep inside the premises after getting heavily intoxicated, only to be caught when the owner arrived later in the day.



The accused, identified as Deepak alias Golu (21) and his associate Amit alias Ankit (26), were arrested for allegedly burgling the house in Jaitpur Part-II during the intervening night of October 22 and 23.



The incident came to light after a PCR call was received at Kalindi Kunj police station at around 1.50 am on October 23, reporting that suspected thieves had entered a house opposite the caller's residence on Shamshul Road in Khadda Colony.



A police team reached the spot but found the house locked from outside and no suspicious activity. The owner, Zulkur Nain, was contacted and informed the police that he was away at work and could visit the premises only in the evening.



When Nain later opened the house at around 5 pm, he found an unknown man sleeping inside. Suspecting him to be involved in the burglary, he stepped out, locked the house again and alerted the police. The team subsequently entered the premises and apprehended Deepak.



During interrogation, Deepak disclosed that he and Amit had entered the house after bending an iron gate on the rooftop. While Amit escaped with a 5 kg LPG cylinder, Deepak, who was heavily intoxicated, fell asleep inside the house.



A stolen water motor and electrical cable, which had been concealed in a white plastic sack inside the premises, were recovered at Deepak's instance. Amit was subsequently apprehended in Khadda Colony on the basis of the information provided by him.



Amit reportedly told investigators that he had hidden the LPG cylinder in the bushes in a vacant plot near I-Block, from where it was recovered.

