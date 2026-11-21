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The BJP on Saturday said the Congress was a "party of goons" that promoted vandalism after alleged vandalism at Meta offices by Indian Youth Congress workers.



Posting a video on X, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged that Indian Youth Congress workers not only vandalised and destroyed Meta's office in Hyderabad but also flaunted the incident on social media.



"Congress is a party of goons! Goons of Indian Youth Congress not only vandalised and destroyed Meta's office in Hyderabad, they are also are flaunting it on social media," he said.



He also recalled the protest by Youth Congress workers at the India AI Impact Summit in the national capital, alleging that they had "insulted" India by barging into the event and staging a shirtless protest.



"Recall how they insulted India at World AI Summit by barging naked at the summit! Rahul Gandhi's party Congress is a party of goons," he said.



"This is Congress Model: Vandalise offices of private companies!" he added.



Taking a swipe at the Congress, Bhandari said this was the reason India was a "fragile five economy" when Congress was in power.