14:31

Three youths were arrested for allegedly harassing a female student and assaulting her male friend in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, officials said on Saturday.



The incident took place at Kashirampur embankment within Bochahan police station limits in the district and came to light after a purported video of the episode surfaced on social media.



"A video showing some youths misbehaving with a girl and assaulting the boy accompanying her came to light on Thursday. Upon verification, the incident was found to have taken place at Kashirampur embankment," Muzaffarpur SDPO (East) Alay Vats said.



The accused have been identified as Anurag Kumar, Ujjwal Kumar and Vishal Kumar, all residents of Bochahan police station. A case has been registered at Bochahan police station, and further action is underway, he added.



In the video footage, the girl could repeatedly be heard pleading with the youths to let them go. She tells them that she and her male friend are going to get married. She is also seen attempting to contact her sister and offering to speak to her mother, while one of the youths insists that she speak to her father.



One of the accused youths was filming the entire incident on his mobile phone, officials said.



PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.