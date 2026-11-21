10:15

Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh along with police after coming to Delhi on Saturday./ANI Photo

Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh was brought to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from Dibrugarh, Assam, on Saturday to attend the funeral of his late grandmother.



Singh has been granted a one-day interim custody parole by a district court in Amritsar to attend the final funeral rites of his grandmother



Earlier, Amritsar senior superintendent of police Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said that the Punjab Police will enforce court directives and maintain law and order while respecting family customs and sentiments during the cremation.



Chahal said senior officers were on site and arrangements were in place to uphold existing restrictions as Singh was set to be moved under custody from Assam's Dibrugarh jail for the funeral.



SSP Chahal emphasised that policing around the proceedings centres on strict adherence to judicial orders and existing restrictions alongside sensitivity to the grieving family and customary rites.



"We are here, and senior officers are also present with us. Our objective is to ensure compliance with the court's orders, and such compliance will be enforced. We will be mindful of the sentiments of the family members and those concerned; the law will be upheld while respecting traditional customs. We have put arrangements in place to maintain law and order, ensure adherence to court directives, and uphold the existing restrictions," Chahal said.