19:19

Nearly 2,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure public convenience, maintain law and order and regulate traffic at the Diljit Dosanjh concert at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, an official said.



The Punjabi singer's event is scheduled for Saturday evening, with around 85,000 spectators expected. About 5,000 support staff, police personnel and about 1,500 private security guards have been deployed, he said.



"The Ahmedabad City Police have made elaborate security arrangements. DFMDs (Door Frame Metal Detectors) and metal detectors have been installed, while teams of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad have been deployed. Quick Response Teams have also been stationed at the venue," said Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut.



Around 2,000 police personnel and officers have been deployed to ensure public convenience, maintain law and order and regulate traffic, he said.



The security arrangements cover an area extending four to five kilometres from the stadium, including parking facilities and routes leading to the venue, the official said.



Three companies of the State Reserve Police have been deployed at strategic locations along with teams from the Crime Branch and the Special Operations Group, including personnel in civil dress to prevent any untoward incident or stampede-like situation, as per the cop.



For surveillance, police have installed around 300 CCTV cameras, while an additional 300 cameras have been arranged by the organisers, Gahlaut said.



Around 1,500 private security guards deployed by the organisers will assist the police, particularly in managing entry and exit gates and other arrangements inside the stadium.



The police have also imposed restrictions on items that spectators can carry inside the venue. Mobile phones and earphones will be allowed, the official said.



Only women spectators will be permitted to carry small power banks to ensure their phones remain charged, the city police chief said.



However, items that could be thrown, including water bottles and bags, will not be allowed inside. Lockers will also be available outside the venue where spectators can deposit their belongings, the official added.