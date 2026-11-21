12:24





for allegedly illegally accessing data from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Agniveer



According to officials, the teenager had uploaded certain files onto the dark web and was actively looking for buyers to sell the data in exchange for money. However, agencies apprehended him before any deal could be finalised.



Investigating agencies suspected that the recovered data could be linked to Agniveers or the Agniveer recruitment process, though officials noted that the exact nature of the files remains a subject of investigation.



As part of the probe, investigators also looked into whether the minor had hacked the Agniveer recruitment portal to obtain the dataset.



During questioning, investigators suspected that making quick money was the primary motive behind the minor's alleged actions.



The Agnipath scheme was introduced by the Union Government in June 2022 to recruit personnel into the Army, Navy and Air Force for a four-year tenure.





Those recruited under the scheme, known as Agniveers, undergo military training before being deployed in their respective services.

A 14-year-old minor was questioned by investigating agencies in Delhi around two months ago for allegedly attempting to sell data on the dark web, according to sources.