15:53

A panel of retired judges of the Supreme Court and high courts on Saturday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, requesting him to share any supporting material or data on his statement that 1.27 crore Hindus were excluded from the voters' list in the state.



The independent commission on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, headed by retired apex court judge Justice Madan B Lokur, said the statement was directly relevant to its mandate of examining whether eligible electors were unfairly removed from the rolls during the SIR exercise.



"The Independent Commission on the SIR of electoral rolls, proposed by the Lawyers' Association for Constitution (LAFC), has written to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, requesting him to share any supporting material or data relating to his reported public statement that about 1.27 crore Hindus from Uttar Pradesh have been excluded from the voters' list," a press release issued by the LAFC said.



It said the commission has asked for any substantive data or anything that may indicate gaps in the methodology, which may have resulted in such deletions, and has stated that it would examine the material with complete autonomy and impartiality.



"Citing the impending elections and the possible denial of voting rights to millions of electors, the Commission has requested that the material be provided at the earliest," it said.



The commission is chaired by Justice Lokur and comprises former apex court judge Justice A K Patnaik and former high court judges -- Justice Badar Durrez Ahmad, Justice Rekha Sharma and Justice Anjana Prakash.



The LAFC had set up the commission to examine the constitutional and statutory validity, methodology and overall impact of the Election Commission's electoral roll revision exercise.