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People gather around a bonfire to warm themselves on a cold winter morning. Photograph used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo





-- REDIFF NEWS

Fatehpur in Sikar district recorded the state's lowest minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius on Friday. Other places, including Sikar, Nagaur and Mount Abu, recorded minimum temperatures of 6.5, 7.9 and 7.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.In Jaipur, the temperature ranged between a minimum of 13.3 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 27.9 degrees.With winter setting in, seasonal businesses are picking up. However, gajak seller Pramod Shreemaal, who runs a shop in Arjun Nagar, Jaipur, said business was still slow as winter had arrived a few days late this year.Dry cleaners have also started receiving more clothes and quilts as people bring out their winter wear for cleaning.Daytime temperatures, however, remain relatively high. In the last 24 hours, Barmer recorded Rajasthan's highest maximum temperature of 33.3 degrees Celsius.